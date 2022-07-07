ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators add this big-time legacy running back recruit to 2023 commits

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Gators got some more great news on Thursday afternoon after a bit of a doldrum for Billy Napier and Florida football’s recruiting staff. First, they were able to flip four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes from the Penn State Nittany Lions, but an even bigger coup came shortly after when four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Orange and Blue to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian had been considering Penn State (is there a trend brewing here today?) as well as the South Carolina Gamecocks ahead of his decision. However, he is a legacy with the Gators through his cousin Dee Webb who played defensive back for Florida for two seasons from 2004 to 2005. His status as an in-state target undoubtedly made him a high-priority target for Napier.

On the topic of choosing Florida over the other contenders, Webb told Fawcett, “I chose Florida because of the education and the opportunities after football,” adding, “I have felt a connection with the staff from the beginning and they truly care.” A sense of family, which has become a familiar phrase under the new regime, is what drew him to the coaching staff.

“I am close with everyone on the staff,” he noted. “They want the best out of me both academically and on the field.”

Webb is currently ranked No. 162 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 166 and 6, respectively. Penn State had held the edge on him according to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions with six of the ten expert picks, while Florida only had three; On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, meanwhile, had the Gators out front all along with a 62.6% chance of nabbing him against the Nittany Lions’ 32.2%.

