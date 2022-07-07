ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGo8Y_0gY9rfgN00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved as soon as possible.

Could a public bank help New Mexico businesses?

In the meantime, they are asking people to flush their line by leaving the water running for about five minutes. They suggest people capture that water and use it to water plants and trees around their homes. If the water is still cloudy, they ask for people to call the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE Español?. This Northern Meadows beauty is not to be missed! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious feel of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, along with your primary bedroom suite having a shower and separate soaking tub for welcome reprieve after a long day!WIth a wonderfully xeriscaped easy-to-maintain back yard, this home is ready for you to enjoy. Northern Meadows' proximity to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation is a huge perk! Quick access to Hwy 550 gives you easy commutes to the Jemez Mountains, the Placitas trails, Sandias, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hiring new lifeguards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has spent thousands upgrading its city pools but now, they need lifeguards to help keep people safe. To be a lifeguard, you must be at least 15 years old with an American Red Cross lifeguarding, first aid, and AED certification and pass the city’s aquatics lifeguard skills test. While summer has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Santa Fe in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Raises coming for City of Santa Fe employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning July 9, most City of Santa Fe workers and members of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association will be getting a raise. City workers will begin earning an 8% raise. Members of the police association will get a 16% raise. The first responder raises will go toward recruitment and retention […]
SANTA FE, NM
point2homes.com

1520 RICASOLI Drive SE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87124

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!
RIO RANCHO, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Investigating Discolored Water, Says It’s Safe to Drink

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
point2homes.com

5700 JACKSON Loop NE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87144

Grande Open House 7/9, 1-3pm. Panoramic Sandia views from your private acre! Soaring ceilings, a plethora of tall view laden windows. 2 Owner's Suite, in separate wings both have Stunning views. Perfect for multi-gen; long term guests. 3 Living Areas, 3 car garage, wonderful home for entertaining. Feels like a VRBO private mountain retreat. Expansive wrap around viewing deck with stylish custom iron railing; Chef's Kitchen. Flexible floorplan offers room for exercise, offices, den, library, storage, media room, possible 5th bedroom. Includes a tool / shop and a shed. Bring all your toys ... ATVs, trucks, trailers, horses, RVs (RV pad with 50 Amp service, cleanout & water). In town country with shops and services nearby!
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Reopens Bicentennial Pool

After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool. The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online. The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built. The kiddie pool...
SANTA FE, NM
point2homes.com

4138 ARBOLES BONITOS, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87507

Immaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing mountain views, is designed with Pulte's Serenity Floor Plan. Beautifully landscaped front and back. This gorgeous home includes a Luxury Chefs Kitchen, Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Granite Countertops, Oversized laundry room, Bow Windows at Owners Suite and Cafe, Den with French Doors, Upgraded Entry door with Nest Door locks, Upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded Carpet and Tile floors, 2” Faux White Wood Blinds throughout. Garage features 4’ finished oversized extension with epoxy flooring and utility sink. Exterior Gas fireplace. Gas Stub for BBQ. Front courtyard with 6’ walls. Epoxy entry way with artificial turf and Hydrangea Tree filled with perennial bulbs. Comfort height toilets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater with programable timer. Wrap-around concrete walkways/patio with Daich RollerRock Warm Gray/Satin Interior or Exterior Anti-skid Porch and Floor Paint. 120’ Planter Box with premium landscaping loaded with over 500 bulbs and perennial plants, trees, and shrubs. 120’ artificial turf. Schedule a private showing.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque drivers catch a brief break on gas prices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some Albuquerque drivers caught a big break at the pump, on Saturday. Nearly 200 drivers took advantage of a promotion by Chronic Kings. The local business trimmed its gas prices in half, offering gas at $2.38/gallon. "People are putting less money into their tanks because of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy