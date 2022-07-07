ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

West Virginia State Police identify man fatally shot in officer standoff Wednesday

By Seth McVey
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
West Virginia State Police. WBOY image.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting on Wednesday at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia.

On Thursday, WVSP made its official report on the incident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect then stole a blue truck and drove in an unknown direction.

The truck was then reported at the Big Lots near Raleigh Mall a short time later. The suspect refused to stop for officers when approached and led officers on a high-speed pursuit into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area. The armed suspect exited the vehicle and engaged with officers at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19.

During a short standoff where the suspect continually refused to comply and drop his gun, law enforcement opened fire on the suspect, resulting in his death. West Virginia State Police have stated at this time no further information will be released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

