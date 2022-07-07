ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Preserving history: World War I cannon on courthouse square undergoing restoration

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA World War I-era cannon that has graced the northeast corner of the Liberty County Courthouse Square in Liberty for generations is getting a facelift thanks to an Eagle Scout project by Luke Robinson of Troop 727 in Kingwood. On Thursday, Robinson and his team of supporters braved the heat to...

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER TO DEDICATE BENCH AT CONROE VETERANS PARK TO SPLENDORA MARINE

Armando Hernandez graduated from Splendora High School in 2019 and joined the U.S. Marines. He was assigned to the 3rd Maintainance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan. In October of 2020, he was promoted to Lance Corporal. Then on June 29, 2021, an off-base accident took his life. Recently his mother Ana, who still lives in Splendora was driving through Conroe and saw the Veterans Memorial Park. She visited the park and saw all The Line panels. She then contacted Janeen McSwain who is the Executive Director of the Commission over the Park and inquired on how to add Armando’s name to it. From there the Commission set a bench in his memory along the pathway through the park. On Saturday morning dedication to that bench was held and a plaque was attached to it. His mother is now organizing a Gold Star Mothers Group in Conroe and would like anyone interested to contact the Commission. Visit honoredmission.org for more information and information on the park.
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Police/Fire

Bluebonnet News is the only news source for all of Liberty County and the surrounding area. to inform the community of breaking news and issues that impact residents' daily lives;. provide a free resource for citizens to discuss and share information;. encourage people to shop local, eat local and drink...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Liberty County, TX
Government
County
Liberty County, TX
KHOU

Huge crowds line up for BakerRipley Utility Assistance drive

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

GLO opens new affordable housing complexes in Jefferson County

A state agency is hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies for two new affordable housing complexes in Jefferson County to replace housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is celebrating the opening of two new apartment complexes July 14 in Jefferson County. The GLO disaster recovery team will be hosting ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremonies at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Village on N Major Road in Beaumont and at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Ridge on 9th Street in Port Arthur.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Geneva Marie Detiege Briggs

Geneva Marie Detiege Briggs, 68, of Dayton passed away July 6, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. Geneva was born February 26, 1954, in Dayton Texas to Paul Sidney Detiege and Magnolia Vargos Detiege. Geneva was a lifelong resident of Dayton and was loved by all that knew her. She was a...
DAYTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Cannon#The Restoration#Urban Construction#Eagle Scout#The American Legion
365traveler.com

11 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS

Are you looking for a place to escape the Houston area’s hustle and bustle? Perhaps you just need a mini-vacation or day trip? Well then, have I got the place for you. The Woodlands Township of Texas has a unique combination of small-town charm, the vibrancy of city living, and the serenity of nature within a half-hour from Houston.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter over Capacity; Asks Community for Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and our rescue partners! Currently all pet adoption fees are waived and all adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
fox26houston.com

Woman-owned contractor building her reputation one project at a time

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - As the Labor Department reported employers added 372,000 new jobs, in June, Houston-area construction projects are responsible for a lot of growth, locally. For the longest time, 'men' have been the face of the construction industry; today, less than 10% of those businesses are owned and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024, developer says; See renderings of what it could look like when finished

DEER PARK, Texas – Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is coming to Webster’s destination development and new renderings show what the resort will look like. Dirt is moving at the 35-acre site just behind the American Furniture Warehouse along the Gulf Freeway, social media posts from Deer Park Economic Development and the City of Webster read.
WEBSTER, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Cats in Williams Tower

HOUSTON — Without dispute, Williams Tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in the Houston skyline. But in all the times you drove by it, have you ever noticed the cats tucked in each corner?. "It’s a good landmark. Spotlight at night. During the day, cats," says author...
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Suit to overturn WISD bond dismissed

WOODVILLE – A suit challenging the results of the Woodville ISD May bond election was dismissed on Friday morning. During a hearing in Tyler County’s District Courtoom, visiting judge Robert Trapp, who represents the state’s Second Administrative Judicial District, heard arguments from counsel for the plaintiff, Charles G. Rawls and for the listed defendants Lisa Meysembourg and County Clerk Donece Gregory.
WOODVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy