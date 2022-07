LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nine Lewis County business have received funding that can be used to help them grow and expand. The funding was provided throughout the Launch Lewis County business competition grant program administered by the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, on behalf of Lewis County that Launch Lewis County awarded $180,000 in grant awards to nine Lewis County microenterprise businesses. The grant was broken down into two $30,000 awards, five $20,000 awards, and two $10,000 awards.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO