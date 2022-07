WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All hands were on deck Sunday at all four LifePoint Church locations across Southeastern North Carolina. After Sunday service ended around noon, volunteers stuck around and rolled up their sleeves to help pack more than 20,000 meals for Feed the Hunger, a North Carolina-based organization. Their goal has been the same since 1968 when they were founded: Feed and educate children around the world.

