ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Whistleblower physician reinstated at California VA hospital

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A whistleblower physician who was forced into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing practices during surgeries at a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospital has gotten his old job back, federal officials said Thursday.

Dr. Robert Cameron was reinstated as Chief of Thoracic Surgery at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, according to a statement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

In early 2018, Cameron disclosed two near deaths of VA patients during the administration of anesthesia in thoracic surgeries, the statement said. Cameron maintained the complications were avoidable, had anesthesiologists with greater thoracic experience been present.

Not long after raising the concerns, Cameron “involuntarily retired one day shy of his separation date, an alternative suggested by the supervisor who had proposed his separation,” the OSC statement said.

Dr. Cameron filed a complaint with OSC alleging he was forced into retirement in retaliation for his whistleblower disclosures.

In addition to getting his job back, Cameron will receive $100,000 in back pay, and an additional $20,000 in damages, the OSC statement said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Seeks Order Directing Sheriff to Cooperate in Gang Probe

LA County lawyers have filed legal action demanding that the sheriff cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General's ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. The filing came Thursday, the same day a LA County Board of Supervisors proposal to give them the power to remove an elected sheriff...
sfbayview.com

Laws, covenants, rules and regulations for me and not for thee

The following presentation was made to the Young Black Contractors Association’s Third Quarter Roundtable at the invitation of Drexall Johnson, president and CEO. The event was held at the Doubletree Civic Center Plaza in Carson, California, in Los Angeles County’s South Bay on July 29:. First let me...
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Election officials say Gascón recall campaign delivers 715,833 signatures

County election officials said Saturday that 715,833 signatures were submitted in the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said his office has completed the first step in the review of the petitions submitted Wednesday, and is now working on the review and verification of the signatures, which must be completed no later than August 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-coroner’s investigator accepts less than half of $8.4M award in whistleblower suit

A former coroner’s office investigator has accepted a reduction of less than half of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — rather than face a new trial on damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#California Va#Veterans Affairs#Osc
Antelope Valley Press

Villanueva fires back as supervisors eye removal power

LOS ANGELES — One day after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made public a proposal that could give them the power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s re-election campaign fired back, Friday — saying the supervisors have “no business” seeking such authority.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Judge Rules Against Vaccine Mandates For LAUSD Students

CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled in favor of a father who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District in court over the school system’s vaccine mandate for students. Judge Beckloff relayed that he initially intended to side with LAUSD on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
pasadenanow.com

Police, Mental Health Case Workers Sweep Illegal Encampments

Pasadena police, Park Safety specialists and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health workers conducted sweeps of 13 illegal encampments of homeless people near freeway right-of-ways in Pasadena on Tuesday, according to a city report. The operations were spurred by “quality-of-life” issues — Interim Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson...
PASADENA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy