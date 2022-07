Colin Cowherd Decides Where Baker Mayfield Stacks Up Against Every NFC QB

Watch Colin Cowherd play ‘Baker or the Bunch?’ as Colin compares Baker Mayfield to every starting quarterback in the NFC and chooses which player he would rather have.

Baker or Dak Prescott? DAK Baker of Jalen Hurts? HURTS Baker or Carson Wentz? WENTZ Baker or Justin Fields? FIELDS Baker or Daniel Jones? BAKER Baker or Jared Goff? GOFF Baker or Kirk Cousins? COUSINS Baker or Marcus Mariota? BAKER Baker or Jameis Winston? BAKER Baker or Kyler Murray? KYLER Baker or Trey Lance? LANCE Baker or Jimmy Garoppolo? JIMMY G. Baker or Drew Lock? BAKER Baker or Sam Darnold? Undecided.

