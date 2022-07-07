ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tradition continues with reading of Declaration

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — In keeping with the yearly tradition, community members gathered on the lawn of the historic courthouse in Centreville on the morning of July 4 to read aloud the Declaration of Independence. This year the Black Knights vocal group performed “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land.” The annual event is led by Queen Anne's County historian Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin and was attended also by state and local officials.

