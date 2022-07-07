Anniston City Council Meeting July 5, 2022
Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th the regally called work session and city council was held.
Work Session
- Cash Reimbursements
- Reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the city
- There was no additional discussion on this matter.
- Board Appointments
- Historic Preservation Commission – Steve Fambrough
- This is a nominee of Steven Folks.
- Bids
- A Notice of Bid was published on June 18, 2022 for the resurfacing of West 15th 1⁄2 Alley
- Mr. Folks noted that he should be able to present bids at the next meeting.
- Amending Chapter 4, Article I, Section 4.7
- Discussion of proposed amendment to Chapter 4, Article I, Section 4.7 – Keeping swine or fowl prohibited
- Councilman Roberts wanted to make sure that all opinions were heard and noted some were against this. Councilman Jenkins wanted to make sure all the language was clear before the next meeting where this would be on the agenda. It was planned to add this item to the next work session agenda.
- Other Business
- Councilwoman Smith wanted to followup up the proposed changes to prevent some of the crime concerns. It was notes this would be on the agenda for the next meeting.
City Council
- Roll Call
- Mayor Jack Draper – Present
- Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins – Present
- Ward 2 Councilman Demetric D. Roberts – Present
- Ward 3 Councilwoman Ciara Smith – Present
- Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris – Absent
- Reading/Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting – Unanimously Approved
- Additions/Deletions to the Agenda – None
- Adoption of Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Board of Confirmation Hearing
- Steve Fambrough – Historic Preservation Commission
- Mr. Fambrough was nominated by Steven Folks, city manager. He is a local resident and business owner who recently celebrated the grand opening of his guitar store. He stated “I love to restore old houses and keep things looking like they should.”
- Unfinished Business
- Resolution to to fund the Anniston school system with sales tax generated from new businesses. – Unanimously Approved
- This allows a previously passed resolution to direct 20% of municipal sales tax brought into the city by businesses formed after June 1, 2021 and going through June 1, 2025.
- Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution authorizing reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the City
- Resolution appointing a member to the Anniston Historic Preservation Commission
- Resolution amending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations for Fiscal Year 2021
- Motion to award bid for purchase of denim work jeans, t-shirts, and jackets for Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments
- Additional or Other Matters That May Come Before the Council – None
- Public Commets
- No Comments
- Council Comments
- Councilwoman Smith thanked everyone for coming and hoped everyone had a great evening.
- Councilman Roberts also wanted to thank everyone for coming and wanted to make a special thank yo unto the staff. He also wanted to note the recent violence and commended the Anniston Police Department and Chief Nick Bowles for that rapid response and hard work.
- Councilman Jenkins wanted to echo Councilman’s Roberts words and also thank the police. He also wanted to welcome Julie Borrelli back. He stated he was sorry for the results of the election, but grateful to have her back working with the city. He also said she represented the city well.
- Mayor Draper also want to thank everyone for coming and for the hard work of the Anniston Police and specially praised the way they worked with other agencies. He believe Anniston is improving and that the spirit of corporation is the best way forward.
- Adjournment – Unanimously Approved
