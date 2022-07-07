ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston City Council Meeting July 5, 2022

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATqnS_0gY9qDCM00
Calhoun Journal

July 7, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th the regally called work session and city council was held.

Work Session

  1. Cash Reimbursements
    1. Reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the city
      1. There was no additional discussion on this matter.
  2. Board Appointments
    1. Historic Preservation Commission – Steve Fambrough
      1. This is a nominee of Steven Folks.
  3. Bids
    1. A Notice of Bid was published on June 18, 2022 for the resurfacing of West 15th 1⁄2 Alley
      1. Mr. Folks noted that he should be able to present bids at the next meeting.
  4. Amending Chapter 4, Article I, Section 4.7
    1. Discussion of proposed amendment to Chapter 4, Article I, Section 4.7 – Keeping swine or fowl prohibited
      1. Councilman Roberts wanted to make sure that all opinions were heard and noted some were against this. Councilman Jenkins wanted to make sure all the language was clear before the next meeting where this would be on the agenda. It was planned to add this item to the next work session agenda.
  5. Other Business
    1. Councilwoman Smith wanted to followup up the proposed changes to prevent some of the crime concerns. It was notes this would be on the agenda for the next meeting.

City Council

  • Invocation
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Call to Order
  • Roll Call
    • Mayor Jack Draper – Present
    • Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins – Present
    • Ward 2 Councilman Demetric D. Roberts – Present
    • Ward 3 Councilwoman Ciara Smith – Present
    • Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris – Absent
  • Reading/Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting – Unanimously Approved
  • Additions/Deletions to the Agenda – None
  • Adoption of Agenda – Unanimously Approved
  • Board of Confirmation Hearing
    • Steve Fambrough – Historic Preservation Commission
      • Mr. Fambrough was nominated by Steven Folks, city manager. He is a local resident and business owner who recently celebrated the grand opening of his guitar store. He stated “I love to restore old houses and keep things looking like they should.”
  • Unfinished Business
    • Resolution to to fund the Anniston school system with sales tax generated from new businesses. – Unanimously Approved
      • This allows a previously passed resolution to direct 20% of municipal sales tax brought into the city by businesses formed after June 1, 2021 and going through June 1, 2025.
  • Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
    • Resolution authorizing reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the City
    • Resolution appointing a member to the Anniston Historic Preservation Commission
    • Resolution amending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocations for Fiscal Year 2021
    • Motion to award bid for purchase of denim work jeans, t-shirts, and jackets for Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments
  • Additional or Other Matters That May Come Before the Council – None
  • Public Commets
    • No Comments
  • Council Comments
    • Councilwoman Smith thanked everyone for coming and hoped everyone had a great evening.
    • Councilman Roberts also wanted to thank everyone for coming and wanted to make a special thank yo unto the staff. He also wanted to note the recent violence and commended the Anniston Police Department and Chief Nick Bowles for that rapid response and hard work.
    • Councilman Jenkins wanted to echo Councilman’s Roberts words and also thank the police. He also wanted to welcome Julie Borrelli back. He stated he was sorry for the results of the election, but grateful to have her back working with the city. He also said she represented the city well.
    • Mayor Draper also want to thank everyone for coming and for the hard work of the Anniston Police and specially praised the way they worked with other agencies. He believe Anniston is improving and that the spirit of corporation is the best way forward.
  • Adjournment – Unanimously Approved

Back to HomeSubscribe FreePrevPREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

D & D at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm will be a D&D Day at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join in at the Library for D & D Day! Make a Character sheet, crawl some dungeons, go on adventures, make some friends and eat pizza! All skill levels welcome! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anime Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 14th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The Anime Club meets the 2nd Thursday of each month. Contact Abigail for the title of month at 256-237-8501 x 319. Come to the Ayers Room to discuss the new manga title every month! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County ready for national attention

The opportunity is ripe for the picking in Shelby County over the next two weeks. A typical Southern term typically reserved for peaches, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, this summer, it has a slightly different meaning. With The World Games starting this week, thousands of worldwide visitors will make their way...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
point2homes.com

5333 5TH COURT, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL, 35212

**COMING SOON...Charming Crestwood 1930s Alabama bungalow w/ front porch, large bedrooms, bonus room, large living room w/ fireplace. Original bookshelves, original built-in butler’s pantry & bar. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heat & air. Great location - Walk to shops & restaurants.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Working Dogs in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 am will be a great event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn all about working dogs and what they do. From K9 Police Units to Therapy Dogs at home! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Draper
Calhoun Journal

2022 Poker Run in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – On Saturday, July 16, Neely Henry Lake Association will post a Poker Run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. This is a public event and everyone is invited. Everyone invited, 2022. $25 donation per hand. $500 First Place Hand, $250 Second Place Hand, $50 Worst Hand, and door prizes will be given. The Neely Henry Lake Association is an environmental and recreational organization. Our goals are to preserve, protect and improve the Lake. Tickets: neelyhenrylakeassociation.com/event-4875786.
OHATCHEE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Movies in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Politics Local
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga Revenue Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 amongst multiple employees, the Sylacauga Revenue Office has been forced to shut down temporarily as of Friday, July 8. Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in the area for the last month. Unfortunately, it has spread throughout the city’s revenue office.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Why Police Do What They Do Round 2!

Anniston, AL – After much success and interest in our first class, “Why Police Do What They Do” the Anniston Police Department is happy to announce the date for their next class. The Anniston Police Department’s CRU Team will be hosting another class July 13th from 9:00 am tp 12:00 pm. The class will be held at The Anniston Police Department. If interested, please email Corporal McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov. This class aims to strengthen relationships between the Anniston Police Department and the community we serve.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Coroner Starts Kidnapping Victim Fundraiser

Calhoun, County, AL – The Calhoun County Coroner, Patrick “Pat” Brown, has started a fundraiser to help the victim of a recent violent kidnapping attack against Betty Cobb. Pat Brown stated he has, “known Ms. Cobb forever and I feel horrible how a person that has dedicated her life to helping others could be attacked like this.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County. Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reed says this brush fire is between Oak Forest and Peavine Falls Road. Park Rangers, Pelham Fire units, and Chelsea Fire units are battling the fire. So far, no word on how many acres are impacted, but the fire is 50 percent contained.
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Discovering the Library of Things at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:00 pm will be a chance to discover all the valuable assets available in the Library of Things collection! Learn how to navigate the catalog and find the perfect thing you’re searching for. Learn the check out process, and how easy it is to use this amazing resource! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama 2022 Sales Tax Holiday

Calhoun County, AL – Alabama will hold its 17th annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12 midnight, pursuant to §40-23-210 to §40-23-213, Code of Alabama 1975.  This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. […]
Calhoun Journal

I-20 Lane Closure in Cleburne County

Cleburne County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) multiple multi-vehicle crashes have occurred on Saturday, July 9, and have caused an eastbound lane closure. All three eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 212 mile marker, in Cleburne County are currently blocked due to standing water in the roadway and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy