Anniston City Council Meeting July 5, 2022

Anniston, AL – After much success and interest in our first class, “Why Police Do What They Do” the Anniston Police Department is happy to announce the date for their next class. The Anniston Police Department’s CRU Team will be hosting another class July 13th from 9:00 am tp 12:00 pm. The class will be held at The Anniston Police Department. If interested, please email Corporal McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov. This class aims to strengthen relationships between the Anniston Police Department and the community we serve.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO