Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul man charged in fatal shooting in Frogtown neighborhood

 3 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to a week ago. According to court documents, 22-year-old Payton Lee Wood, of St. Paul, shot and killed 59-year-old Jeffry Foss in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood Friday. Wood...

