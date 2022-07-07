Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Crook County through 930 PM MDT At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of New Haven, or 30 miles northwest of Sundance, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hulett, Alva, Aladdin, Oshoto, New Haven, Devils Tower National Monument, Warren Peak, Bear Lodge Campground and Cook Lake. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 192 and 200. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
