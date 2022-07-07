ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Fall River by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Crook County through 930 PM MDT At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of New Haven, or 30 miles northwest of Sundance, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hulett, Alva, Aladdin, Oshoto, New Haven, Devils Tower National Monument, Warren Peak, Bear Lodge Campground and Cook Lake. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 192 and 200. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Newcastle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newcastle, Osage, Moon, Four Corners and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy