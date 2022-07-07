ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 08:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A GLACIER-DAMMED LAKE OUTBURST REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, northwestern Greene and southwestern Oglethorpe Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1055 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Farmington, or 8 miles south of Watkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Maxeys, Stephens, Carey, Penfield, Wrayswood, Greshamville, Farmington and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hancock County in southeastern Maine East central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Licoln Township, or over Lincoln, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Howland, Springfield, Lakeville, Licoln Township, Grand Falls, Enfield, Lee, Chester, Passadumkeag, Burlington, Lowell, Carroll and Saponac. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 PM EDT this evening for a portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following county, Charleston. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:20:00 Expires: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Aguada; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 730 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Fallon; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CUSTER DANIELS DAWSON FALLON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Monday through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Okfuskee, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Okfuskee; Osage; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near 110 expected. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Crook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Arpan, or 13 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Antelope Butte, Two Top Butte, Arpan and northern Belle Fourche Reservoir. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Harris; Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 945 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pinehurst, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tomball, Pinehurst and Stagecoach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Winn HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Crook County through 930 PM MDT At 853 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of New Haven, or 30 miles northwest of Sundance, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hulett, Alva, Aladdin, Oshoto, New Haven, Devils Tower National Monument, Warren Peak, Bear Lodge Campground and Cook Lake. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 192 and 200. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Houston; Madison EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum air temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Houston, Madison, Burleson and Brazos Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of Gloucester, southern Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, Mathews and southeastern Lancaster Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from Urbanna to Glenns to Shacklefords. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Urbanna, Deltaville, White Stone, Gwynn, Saluda, Hartfield, Glenns, Blakes, Shacklefords, Beulah, Moon, Senora, Harmony Village, Bertrand, Grafton, Harcum, Cash and Amburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Flathead; Gallatin; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Mineral; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Sanders; Silver Bow; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 448 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS FLATHEAD GALLATIN GLACIER GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MINERAL MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SANDERS SILVER BOW TETON TOOLE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

