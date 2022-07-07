ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Effingham by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Colleton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bears Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dodge County in central Georgia Central Telfair County in central Georgia Southeastern Wilcox County in central Georgia Central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Antioch Church to near Milan to near Little Ocmulgee State Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McRae, Abbeville, Alamo, Helena, Rochelle, Milan, Rhine, Scotland, Antioch Church, Temperance, Browning, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy