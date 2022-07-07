ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Colleton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bears Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

