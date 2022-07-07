ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Police investigating after Sedalia man, not seen in days, found dead

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfeG9_0gY9oP2u00

SEDALIA, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man, who was reported missing on July 5, was found dead late Thursday morning.

Sedalia police said that due to a possible need for medical care, Wayne A. Gravitt’s family reported him missing on July 5.

Officers and detectives spent the last three days investigating leads, including pings to Gravitt’s cell phone, searching drainage waterways by person, and using a special storm drain inspection camera.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an unattended vehicle parked at a business located at Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person.

KC-area handyman accused of defrauding customers, refuses to talk

When officers arrived, they found a dead man inside the vehicle. He was later identified as Gravitt.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Gravitt’s death to ensure there was no foul play.

An autopsy has been requested by detectives.

