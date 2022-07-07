What’s in a real ghost hunter’s kit?

Related
West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures
(The Hill) – An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted over one million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote...
30-Foot Monster Anaconda Shoots Out Of The Water And Bites A Fishing Guide
This is some nightmare fuel right here. For the most part, the average American gets freaked out when they unexpectedly come across a black rat snake, which aren’t venomous or even really all that dangerous at all. Okay, okay, maybe that’s just me… but imagine accidentally stepping on one...
Where people in West Virginia are moving to most
(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
‘Deadliest Catch’: Jonathan Hillstrand Says ‘Everything’ About Working on a Boat is Hard
Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running and most famous reality shows. For more than 15 years fans have been captivated by the dangers the crew members all face any time they set sail. The show focuses on the people who work in the risky business of Alaskan crab fishing. Its unflinching portrayal of the harrows these men constantly face keeps the audience constantly on the edge of their seats.
More details emerge after a police chase and shootout
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed...
Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges
GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
West Virginia’s weirdest town names
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak spanning 10 states linked to ice cream
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tied a Florida-based ice cream company to a multistate listeria outbreak. The CDC believes Big Olaf Creamery, a brand of ice cream only sold in Florida, may be to blame. Of the 17 people interviewed by the CDC, 14 reported eating ice cream before experiencing symptoms.
Actress Mary Mara of ‘ER,’ ‘Law & Order’ drowned in St. Lawrence River, troopers say
CAPE VINCENT, NY (WSYR) –New York State Police say Mary Mara, who worked in Hollywood for nearly 35 years, drowned in the St. Lawrence River Sunday. Mara, 61, was found in the river by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance around 8:10 a.m. in the Town of Cape Vincent, located about 90 miles north of Syracuse near the U.S.-Canada border.
Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
Subway giving away free subs to celebrate new menu, ordering style
Subway has organized a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate its new menu and and ordering system.
Video of Dog Excitedly Jumping Into the Ocean in Spain Is Going Viral
Anything can happen when you're on vacation. You can even make a new friend! Just look at a group of guys on TikTok, who became besties with a Border Collie on their trip to Spain. Naturally, the dog wanted to get in on their fun and now video of the group leaping into the ocean has gone viral online.
Horse fatally shot in Mingo County, deputies searching for suspect
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a pony in the Triad area of Mingo County. The Sheriff’s Office says the Shetland pony was shot on Monday between the hours...
Divers searching Cheat Lake after boy jumps in
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface on his own, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office did not specify the age of the boy, but did say...
Country diary: My dad and I, watching a hoopoe, finally
Hinxworth, Hertfordshire: It’s incredible that one has pitched up just a few miles from my home, but we’ve been awaiting this moment for years
Yeager airport announces runway closures
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting from July 29, 2022 through November 13, 2022, the West Virginia International Yeager Airport will be having nightly closures of for Runway 5/23. These nightly closures are important for the 3rd and final phase of Runway 5/23 Rehabilitation Project, which is funded by the...
