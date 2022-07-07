ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What’s in a real ghost hunter’s kit?

By Shayla Klein
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
WVNS

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Caan
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Jonathan Hillstrand Says ‘Everything’ About Working on a Boat is Hard

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running and most famous reality shows. For more than 15 years fans have been captivated by the dangers the crew members all face any time they set sail. The show focuses on the people who work in the risky business of Alaskan crab fishing. Its unflinching portrayal of the harrows these men constantly face keeps the audience constantly on the edge of their seats.
TV SERIES
WVNS

More details emerge after a police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Hunters#Ghost Hunting#Tiktok
WVNS

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
WVNS

CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak spanning 10 states linked to ice cream

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tied a Florida-based ice cream company to a multistate listeria outbreak. The CDC believes Big Olaf Creamery, a brand of ice cream only sold in Florida, may be to blame. Of the 17 people interviewed by the CDC, 14 reported eating ice cream before experiencing symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Excitedly Jumping Into the Ocean in Spain Is Going Viral

Anything can happen when you're on vacation. You can even make a new friend! Just look at a group of guys on TikTok, who became besties with a Border Collie on their trip to Spain. Naturally, the dog wanted to get in on their fun and now video of the group leaping into the ocean has gone viral online.
ANIMALS
WVNS

Divers searching Cheat Lake after boy jumps in

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface on his own, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office did not specify the age of the boy, but did say...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Yeager airport announces runway closures

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting from July 29, 2022 through November 13, 2022, the West Virginia International Yeager Airport will be having nightly closures of for Runway 5/23. These nightly closures are important for the 3rd and final phase of Runway 5/23 Rehabilitation Project, which is funded by the...
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy