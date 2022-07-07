What’s in a real ghost hunter’s kit?

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running and most famous reality shows. For more than 15 years fans have been captivated by the dangers the crew members all face any time they set sail. The show focuses on the people who work in the risky business of Alaskan crab fishing. Its unflinching portrayal of the harrows these men constantly face keeps the audience constantly on the edge of their seats.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO