A Washington teen was killed last night in a one-vehicle accident in Daviess County west of Washington. 17 year-old Eli Newberry was traveling on U-S 50 when his truck left the roadway. Authorities claim its crossed the median, went through the opposite traffic lanes, and went down an embankment. Newberry was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO