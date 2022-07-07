Vincennes Animal Shelter Looks To “Clear The Shelter”

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
