On Friday, three people suffered injuries after an SUV ran into the Cat Sang restaurant in Kent. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:00 p.m. in the 20500 block of 108th Street. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car slammed into a building for undetermined reasons. On arrival, responders found the car partially into the Cat Sang noodle soup bar with two occupants inside the vehicle.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO