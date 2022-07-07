ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man charged after shooting through apartment floor

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Elijah Hajji Matthews, 27, of Lancaster was charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

Police investigating shooting homicide in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Allentown Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Allentown late Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North 11th Street. Police responded to reports of gun fire and found the 37-year-old shooting victim on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Grocery store burglarized overnight in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend. According to Ephrata police, a grocery store in the 400 block of North Reading Street was burglarized overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9. The suspect was able to gain entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Germansville man killed in motorcycle crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man from Germansville died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. State police say Myles Michael Muth, 29, crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Kistler Valley Road in Albany Township, Berks County. It happened around 8 a.m. He was the only person involved in...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Walk to remember Lebanon dog shot by police

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Lebanon gathered Sunday to remember the late dog Gunner. Lebanon Police shot and killed Gunner on July 6 after he wandered out of one yard and into another. Not only people turned out for the walk. Community members also brought their own dogs out, walking just over a mile […]
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Manheim, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hajji#Violent Crime
WGAL

Coroner: Ephrata man dies in Lancaster County crash

The coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1:30 along Route 222 near West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to the coroner, 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata died in the crash. Emergency dispatchers say 222 was shut down due to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in killing of cab driver to face trial

READING, Pa. — A man charged in the killing of a cab driver after police said he led them to the missing body was ordered to face the charges in Berks County Court after a preliminary hearing Friday. Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, faces possible trial on charges of criminal...
READING, PA
iheart.com

York Police Look for Suspects' Car After Fatal Shooting

(York, PA) -- Police say a 27-year-old man has died after a shooting in York and they're looking for the suspects who are driving a particular car. The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. When police got to the location, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound but he died from his injuries at the scene. Officials are looking for a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania plates that begin with the letters K-C-F. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man shot and killed Wednesday in central Pa.

York County investigators have identified the 27-year-old man shot and killed in York late Wednesday morning. Coroner Pamela Gay said Shaheim Carr was killed around 11:13 a.m. on the block where he lived — the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. York City police found Carr suffering from a...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Video released of Lebanon Police officer-dog shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police say an officer shot a dog after it got loose in an area of Lebanon on Wednesday, July 6. According to Lebanon City Police, at around 10:26 a.m. police were called to a residence on Tiffany Lane when a caller stated a stray dog was found in their backyard. Police say the dog had wandered out of one yard and into another.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

Teen Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Boy While Making Music Video In Custody: Upper Darby Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The teenage suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of another teen last week is in custody. According to Upper Darby police, 16-year-old Jermaine Young will be charged as an adult with the third-degree murder of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. last Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. According to court documents, Young allegedly was holding a gun on a couch in the basement at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Young later allegedly told his sister that he accidentally shot the victim. Court documents say Young also allegedly told his sister he wasn’t aware there was a bullet in the gun.
UPPER DARBY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal accident shuts down Lancaster County roadway, officials say

Lancaster County, PA — At least one person has been killed in a vehicle accident in Lancaster County, according to officials. Crews remain on the scene of the accident at Route 222NB/West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to authorities it happened shortly before 2:00 PM. Officials say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police make arrest after man shot in both legs in uptown Harrisburg

Harrisburg Police arrested Quincy Evans in connection with a July 4 shooting that injured his relative in the 600 block of Geary Street. Police, who identified Evans as the cousin of the victim, said he shot his relative in both legs during an argument around 7 p.m. that started near the intersection of Geary and Agate streets. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his ankles, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
qhubonews.com

Juvenile suspects identified in arson investigation at former Lebanon Catholic school

Lebanon City Police say they've identified several suspects involved with the former Lebanon Catholic building arson investigation but have not determined a cause. Lebanon City Police say they’ve identified several suspects involved with the former Lebanon Catholic building arson investigation but have not determined a cause. Lebanon fire crews...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy