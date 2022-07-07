ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping Of 11-Year-Old Child

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- Brooklyn Park police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old child. The child was waiting for a school bus in...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Police: Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died early Sunday morning after police say officers found him with life-threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a report of shots fired. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Starbuck Police Department responded to an assault

On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Starbuck Police Department responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon. Once Officers arrived on scene the victim, an adult male, was transported by the Glacial Ridge Ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The victim was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and he remains hospitalized. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Agents, and Crime Lab were called to assist with the criminal investigation.
STARBUCK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
KARE 11

Police: Man tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — On Wednesday afternoon, officers in Brooklyn Park said they got a report of an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl as she waited for her school bus. According to information provided by police, officers were told that between 6:00 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, an...
CBS Minnesota

Man in his 20s fatally shot in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man has died after more gun violence in Minneapolis.Police say a man in his 20s was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital.No arrests have been made, but investigators say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.This is the 47th homicide this year in Minneapolis  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Woman hits, kills man with car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man died after getting hit by an SUV early Saturday morning near Loring Park. According to an official with the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 1st Avenue and 17th Street and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Violent Crime#Mn#Hispanic
CBS News

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, crashing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist was arrested Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Minneapolis. The chase began in Coon Rapids, where local police say officers attempted to pull over the motorcyclist on Highway 610 for not having a license plate. However, officers in the northern Minneapolis suburb quickly gave up the chase as the motorcyclist sped off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man hit, killed by vehicle during domestic dispute

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a domestic dispute turned fatal early Saturday morning after a man was hit by an SUV following an argument. Officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. for a domestic dispute near 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East, according to Officer Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Anoka man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) – An Anoka man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told authorities earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
ANOKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KEYC

Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man faces murder charges after an alleged road rage incident that turned fatal. The incident happened on June 27th near Dundas. 52 year old Leslie Shawn Sanders of Faribault is accused of hitting the victim’s vehicle as he passed it. According to the Rice county attorney’s office, Sanders eventually got out of his truck and approached the victim and starting punching him in the face. Officials say that victim, 79 year old Larry Myers, was taken to the local hospital and later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a significant brain injury and put on life support. He was taken off life support Wednesday.
FARIBAULT, MN
willmarradio.com

Armed robber sentenced to prison

(Undated) -- A Minneapolis man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel in February of 2020. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Keanu Ross pleaded guilty to robbing Speedway stations in Columbia Heights and Fridley, and the Super 8 Hotel in Brooklyn Center. In one of the gas station robberies, Ross demanded cash from the register, kicked an employee in the face, and made off with more than 700 dollars in cash, tobacco products, and lottery tickets. Officers found a large amount of cash and a semi-automatic pistol that matched the gun fired during the hotel robbery when he was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired. Troopers cited a group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy