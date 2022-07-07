ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Police: April homicide on W. LaGrange Street was conflict over drugs between Houston acquaintances

By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men traveled to Lake Charles in April to kill two other Houston men over drugs, authorities say. The three suspects in the April double homicide at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street were arrested Wednesday. Detectives, SWAT...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2022. Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps. David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: ‘Mattress Mack’ teams up with Crime Stoppers of Houston, and more

Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Drugs#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Gar
cw39.com

Man arrested for murder in February shooting incident in south Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested and charged a man for a deadly shooting that was caught on camera earlier this year. Joshua Jackson, 27, was charged with murder on Wednesday in a shooting incident on Feb. 19 that killed Codie Girouard, 39, at an apartment complex at 8433 Hearth Drive in south Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston cowboy bandit wanted in store armed robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered at around 5:20 p.m. July 3 a general store in the 5300 block of Antoine in Houston. The suspect first acted like a...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Texas Arrested in Connection with April 29 Murder in Lake Charles

3 From Texas Arrested in Connection with April 29 Murder in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Lake Charles Police Department reported on July 7, 2022, that following a lengthy investigation, the LCPD had arrested three suspects in connection with the April 2022 double homicide at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West LaGrange Street. On Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., LCPD Officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of West Lagrange Street in reference to gunfire in the area. Officers arrived and discovered two deceased male subjects inside an apartment. The two men had multiple gunshot wounds.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cw39.com

Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy