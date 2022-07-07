ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Door Opened For Minnesota Veterans To Apply For Bonus Payment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a...

Comments / 6

Matt
2d ago

When you are a bad Governor that destroyed businesses and mandated vaccines that don't block you from getting or spreading a virus you need to buy votes. In Minnesota you could not get any early treatments for Covid and that killed many Thousands of people.

Reply
3
James Rushford
3d ago

veterans deserve all respect and any bonus payments are least we can do for them!

Reply
5
Edwin Sweeney
2d ago

vote walz out of office before he causes more harm

Reply
9
 

