ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Todd Boehly meets Barcelona president for dinner as Chelsea owner tries to hijack Man Utd’s Frenkie de Jong transfer

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

CHELSEA owner Todd Boehly has landed in Barcelona as he prepares to try and hijack Man Utd's bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils appeared to be closing in on a move for the Dutchman after weeks of speculation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM59f_0gY9m1GN00
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was snapped arriving at a restaurant in Barcelona to talk with bosses of the LaLiga side Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVaIX_0gY9m1GN00
Chelsea chief Todd Boehly is in Barcelona for talks over Frenkie de Jong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L730t_0gY9m1GN00
Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona has been up in the air for months with Chelsea looking to hijack Man Utd's move Credit: AFP

But now a video on social media has emerged of Boehly in Barcelona amid reports Chelsea are ready to swoop in.

And according to The Mirror, he is there to try and steal away the man who is thought to be worth around £56million.

Boehly headed into a restaurant for a meeting in the Spanish city, with Barca president Joan Laporta spotted going into the same establishment along with club chiefs Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Aleman.

When asked by a journalist from Cope why he was in Barca, Boehly smiled and replied: "We're here for a meal."

Just yesterday, Laporta was adamant that De Jong would remain at the club.

He was quoted as saying: "Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player."

He then went on to add: "There are offers but that's not the case [that he is leaving]. We don't want to sell."

But the De Jong business is just one of several deals expected to be discussed between Barcelona and Chelsea.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTB0C_0gY9m1GN00
Todd Boehly meets Barca president Joan Laporta

Blues defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both being linked with moves to the Nou Camp.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca want to complete a deal for Azpilicueta as soon as possible.

They are prepared to offer the 32-year-old a two-year contract with the option for a further season.

Personal terms have been agreed between Barcelona and both Azpilicueta and Alonso.

However, the Spanish giants are not keen to pay a large fee for the players as the pair are out of contract next summer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordi Cruyff
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Joan Laporta
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘to conclude transfers before deciding on future of Armando Broja and Levi Colwill after stunning 2021-22 loans’

CHELSEA could make starlets Armando Broja and Levi Colwill sweat on their future until Thomas Tuchel has completed his summer signings. West Ham, Napoli, Newcastle and former loan club Southampton fancy striker Broja, while left-back Colwill is also being linked with the Saints after his temporary spell with Huddersfield last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Red Devils#Mirror#Spanish#Cope#Bonus 50 Free
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy