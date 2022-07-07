ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drug Dealer Sentenced for Supplying JetBlue Flight Attendant With 60 Lbs of Cocaine at LAX

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamaican national who supplied a JetBlue flight attendant with nearly 60 pounds of cocaine that she attempted to smuggle onto a plane at Los Angeles International Airport was sentenced Thursday to nearly 14 years in federal prison. Gaston Brown, 45, was convicted four years ago in Los Angeles...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Colombia Extradites Accused Drug Cartel Leader's Sister to U.S

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia on Friday extradited to the United States a sister of accused major drug cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usaga, known as Otoniel, to face drug trafficking charges, the national police said. Colombian police accuse Nini Johana Usaga, 39, of being responsible for laundering drug money for the Clan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Former cargo handler sentenced to a year in prison after stealing 4 gold bars from LAX shipment

A former cargo handler was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing gold bars that had passed through LAX on its way from Australia to New York.Marlon Moody, 39, of South Los Angeles, was sentenced Monday to 12 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a fine of $7,500. He and a co-defendant, 36-year-old Brian Benson, also of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last summer to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of an interstate or foreign shipment. Benson has since served a four-month prison sentence for his role in the theft.Moody and Benson had both worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Second Man in Fetty Wap Drug Case Pleads Guilty, Faces 5 Years to Life in Prison

One of the men named in the Fetty Wap federal drug case accepted a guilty plea that will see him face between five years to life in prison. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, one of the six individuals named in the drug case, filed his plea deal on June 30, 2022. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and using a weapon in connection with drug trafficking charges, and had been an officer for less than a year when he was first arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue#Drugs#Flight Attendants#Dea#Cocaine#Jamaican
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Couple arrested after bringing child to UK with plot to harvest organs

A couple from Nigeria was arrested in the United Kingdom on conspiracy charges after allegedly bringing a child to the country with the intent to harvest their organs, British police announced on Thursday. Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy