Steward Health Care Appoints Rubén José King-Shaw Jr to Its Board of Directors

Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest physician-led health care network, today announced the appointment of Rubén José King-Shaw Jr to its Board of Directors. King-Shaw currently serves as Steward’s Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, where he has led a number of critical strategic acquisitions and divestitures including the sale of Steward Health Choice Arizona and the significant merger of Steward’s value-based Medicare business with Caremax (NASDAQ: CMAX). King-Shaw also chairs Steward’s offshore captive insurance company, TRACO, which is domiciled in Panamá.

Rubén José King-Shaw Jr (Photo: Business Wire)

In making the announcement, Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer of Steward said, “Ruben continues to be an eloquent and relentless advocate for social justice and community engagement, which perfectly synchronizes with Steward’s core mission of serving patients in their communities. In a post-Covid environment, his passionate leadership will be essential to our future and to that of our patients. Ruben has been an integral part of our continued success, and we’re thrilled to welcome his expertise on our board of directors.”

“I’ve long shared Steward’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of health care to our patients as possible,” said Rubén José King-Shaw. “It’s an honor to join Steward’s board of directors and to be part of a values-driven health care system.”

Before serving Steward as Steward’s EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, King-Shaw spent considerable time in public service leading both state- and federal- sponsored government health programs.

During the administration of President George W. Bush, King-Shaw served as the Chief Operating Officer and deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He was also senior advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for health care tax policies and a member of Medicare’s Program Advisory and Oversight Commission. In 2011, he was appointed to the Obama Administration’s Program Advisory and Oversight Committee to monitor and provide guidance to Medicare’s Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Competitive Bidding Program. King-Shaw has also provided advice on areas of health care policy to the Trump Administration, including CMS and the National Economic Council. At the state level, under Florida Governor Jeb Bush, he was the Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Past board service includes Lead Director of Athenahealth; Independent Living Systems, of Miami, FL; and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. of Tampa, FL. King-Shaw also served on the board of Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems of Pensacola, FL.

