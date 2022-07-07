ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steward Health Care Appoints Rubén José King-Shaw Jr to Its Board of Directors

 3 days ago
Jul 7, 2022

Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest physician-led health care network, today announced the appointment of Rubén José King-Shaw Jr to its Board of Directors. King-Shaw currently serves as Steward’s Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, where he has led a number of critical strategic acquisitions and divestitures including the sale of Steward Health Choice Arizona and the significant merger of Steward’s value-based Medicare business with Caremax (NASDAQ: CMAX). King-Shaw also chairs Steward’s offshore captive insurance company, TRACO, which is domiciled in Panamá.

In making the announcement, Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer of Steward said, “Ruben continues to be an eloquent and relentless advocate for social justice and community engagement, which perfectly synchronizes with Steward’s core mission of serving patients in their communities. In a post-Covid environment, his passionate leadership will be essential to our future and to that of our patients. Ruben has been an integral part of our continued success, and we’re thrilled to welcome his expertise on our board of directors.”

“I’ve long shared Steward’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of health care to our patients as possible,” said Rubén José King-Shaw. “It’s an honor to join Steward’s board of directors and to be part of a values-driven health care system.”

Before serving Steward as Steward’s EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, King-Shaw spent considerable time in public service leading both state- and federal- sponsored government health programs.

During the administration of President George W. Bush, King-Shaw served as the Chief Operating Officer and deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He was also senior advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for health care tax policies and a member of Medicare’s Program Advisory and Oversight Commission. In 2011, he was appointed to the Obama Administration’s Program Advisory and Oversight Committee to monitor and provide guidance to Medicare’s Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Competitive Bidding Program. King-Shaw has also provided advice on areas of health care policy to the Trump Administration, including CMS and the National Economic Council. At the state level, under Florida Governor Jeb Bush, he was the Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Past board service includes Lead Director of Athenahealth; Independent Living Systems, of Miami, FL; and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. of Tampa, FL. King-Shaw also served on the board of Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems of Pensacola, FL.

About Steward Health Care

Nearly a decade ago, Steward Health Care System emerged as a different kind of health care company designed to usher in a new era of wellness. One that provides our patients better, more proactive care at a sustainable cost, our providers unrivaled coordination of care, and our communities greater prosperity and stability.

As the country’s largest physician-led, tax paying, integrated health care system, our doctors can be certain that we share their interests and those of their patients. Together we are on a mission to revolutionize the way health care is delivered - creating healthier lives, thriving communities and a better world.

Steward is among the nation’s largest and most successful accountable care organizations (ACO), with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals who care for 12.3 million patients a year through a closely integrated network of hospitals, multispecialty medical groups, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health centers.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 39 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.

For more information, visit www.steward.org.

Josie Martin, Josephine.Martin@steward.org

