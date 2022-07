COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is now the 15th state to guarantee every high school student will take a personal finance course prior to graduation. The change was directed by lawmakers through a provision in the 2022-2023 state budget and the South Carolina Dept. of Education has been asked to develop regulations to add a half-credit course in personal finance to the required course for graduation, according to a release.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO