ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Pay It Forward: A sweet donation

By Ben Senger
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

Do you know someone Paying It Forward in the community? Send your nominations to payitforward@wsav.com.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given day, River Street Sweets is one of the most popular places in downtown Savannah, and pralines are among the most sought-after items.

“They are our signature item,” said Kelley Cale with River Street Sweets. “We’ve been making them for almost 50 years on a marble slab. The community loves them.”

On a Friday in June, the community’s love for the recipe helped a key nonprofit feed thousands.

“They are so unbelievable to our community,” said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, about the candy store’s support.

In honor of National Praline Day, River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen and their franchisees donated 10 percent of praline sales on June 24 to Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe. They donated the same portion of online sales through June 26.

“This is their fifth year of providing assistance with the program, which is an after-school program and a summer program that provides nutritious meals to children at risk for hunger in our community,” Crouch explained.

This summer, the Kids Cafe is providing 7,000 meals per weekday at various locations.

“I cannot begin to tell you how important community partners are like this,” Crouch said. “Being able to know that people in the community support what you do, knowing that they know what you do and they care.”

River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen made the fundraiser a little sweeter this year in honor of Stan Strickland, the co-founder who died this year. For the whole month of June, the stores collected additional donations in jars at the cash registers and offered entry into a praline raffle as an incentive to give.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYJDJ_0gY9jrkB00
Stan Strickland, co-founder (courtesy: River Street Sweets)

“(Stan) was the heart of soul of this organization, and you can see how much they’ve grown,” said Crouch, “and that was through his knowledge and his caring about his employees, his staff and the community as a whole.”

“I think people want to help people who help other people,” she continued, “and he truly always wanted to help everyone.”

That legacy of giving lives on — just like the family recipes.

“Last year, we were able to donate 35,000 meals for the kids,” Cale said. “So our goal this year is 50,000, and I think we’ll totally beat that.”

We’re still waiting for this year’s final tally.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Pick Me! SC Free adoption event this week

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, now may be the time especially if you live in the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is taking part in a statewide adoption event with the goal to get more shelter pets adopted. Next week all fees will be waived for adopting cats, kittens and adult dogs at PAL’s adoption center.
OKATIE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WSAV News 3

‘Not in 2022’: Hundreds rally for abortion, LGBTQ+ rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, protests continue in Savannah. On Saturday, a couple hundred abortion rights protesters marched one mile from Forsyth Park to the steps of City Hall, calling on state and local lawmakers to pass a resolution protecting abortion access.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweets#Any Given Day#Charity
WSAV News 3

Forsyth Farmer’s Market announces new Farm Truck 912 schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fruit and veggie lovers, gear up. Eastern Wharf and the Forsyth Farmers Market are kicking off the summer season with their Farm Truck 912 campaign. It will be every other Saturday, starting July 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park at Eastern Wharf. The mobile truck will bring local, seasonal fruits, vegetables and agricultural products.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

New dog park coming to Tom Triplett Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calling all dog lovers — you’re in for a real doggone treat, as a new park for your fur babies is set to open this weekend. Chatham County Parks and Recreation is hosting the grand opening of the Tom Triplett Dog Park on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning

This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern golfer, Brantley Baker wins 47th Palmetto Amateur

AIKEN, S.C. (WSAV) – Brantley Baker, a golfer for the Georgia Southern, wins the 47th Palmetto Amateur by one stroke. Baker came into the final round tied for first, shooting eight-under, and his birdie on hole 17 made a world difference. Baker’s birdie gave him a two-stroke lead against second place, Runchanapong, Youprayong from the University of South Florida.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne dies in car accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – David Carter Payne, a defender on Tormenta FC’s USL 2 team, has passed away after being involved in a driver-pedestrian car accident. “Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club,” said a statement released by the team late Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Elderly man found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man was found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning, according to Chatham EMS. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said there’s no foul play suspected. The man was in his 70’s. His body was found around 6:35 a.m. No further details...
WSAV News 3

2 critically injured in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fiery accident between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Liberty county left two critically injured. According to Liberty County Fire Chief, Brian Darby both vehicles collided at the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway shortly after 3:30 pm. Darby said a passerby pulled two […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead on W. Park Avenue late Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead late Thursday night in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Park Avenue. Gary Pitts, 26 was found on scene around 11:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds. SPD continues to investigate the incident. No other details are […]
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy