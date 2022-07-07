ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

National Park presents Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study, July 12

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago
Saratoga National Historical Park

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Initial research from the Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study will be presented on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m., at the Brookside Museum, Charlton Street in Ballston Spa. In 2018, Saratoga National Historical Park received funds to produce an Ethnohistorical Study of the Saratoga area.

The research aims to illuminate the stories of the diverse inhabitants of the region prior to, during, and following the American Revolution, including the Mahican, Mohawk, Stockbridge, and Abenaki peoples. Xavier University professor, Dr. Karim Tiro was chosen to conduct the research to improve the park’s ability to work with Tribal partners and interpret park resources as well as inform management decisions.

Dr. Tiro who specializes in North American history during the colonial, revolutionary, and early national periods with a focus on the history of Native Americans, the War of 1812, and epidemics will present his initial research. Currently, the National Park Service, Tribal Nations, and various partners are reviewing the draft report.

The research will be available to the public via the development of new interpretive media, social media, and other digital applications in the coming years. Dr. Trio has previously published two books, The People of the Standing Stone: The Oneida Nation from the Revolution through the Era of Removal and Along the Hudson and Mohawk: The 1790 Journey of Count Paolo Andreani.

