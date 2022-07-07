ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: Farmers Markets; Nominated now through July 13

By Lynn Sommers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime gives Racine County residents and people across Wisconsin the opportunity to shop at farmers markets. Out of the numerous markets and vendors who make the markets a reality, we want to know which markets are your favorite to shop at!. Is there a certain farmer who supplies the...

burlington-wi.gov

Visit the Farmers' Market every Thursday!

The market is located in Downtown Burlington at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine Street. The market is a vibrant mid-week market with vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, bread, honey, processed. and prepared foods, as well as entertainment, local craft brewery and special events. Check the Burlington Farmers Market website at...
BURLINGTON, WI
Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth “Bo” Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth “Bo” Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WERC Prohibits Collective Bargaining Over Workplace Health Plans

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.
WISCONSIN STATE
Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after shooting at a vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of ​​10h and Michigan for a shots fired complaint that occurred on I-43 northbound near Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 am on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vigil held for Jayland Walker and Milwaukee victims of police crimes

Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression protests police crimes. (Fight Back! News/staff) Milwaukee, WI – After a series of storms this week, the skies cleared up and the sun shone down on a lively Milwaukee crowd of 30 people gathering for a vigil on July 9 at Lucille Berrien Park hosted by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR). The vigil honored Jayland Walker and various victims of police crimes in Milwaukee, especially Ernest Lacy, who was murdered by Milwaukee police 41 years ago to the date.
MILWAUKEE, WI

