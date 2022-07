The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing rural Palmyra man. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, deputies were dispatched yesterday evening to the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111, about 2 1/2 miles south of Palmyra in reference to a missing person. When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings had walked away from the residence at around 5 PM and has not been seen or heard from since.

PALMYRA, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO