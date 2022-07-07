ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Len Busch Roses Helps Spread Word of ‘The Flower Movement’

By Delane Cleveland
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wholesale flower provider in Plymouth is calling on all flower lovers to give back to their respective communities next month. Len Busch Roses in Plymouth is working to get the word out about ‘The Flower Movement,’ an idea conjured up by...

ccxmedia.org



 

ccxmedia.org

Crystal Preserves History, Time Capsule to Be Opened in 2060

Friday was a day to preserve history in the city of Crystal. Members of the Crystal Historical Society placed a time capsule into a wall at the future Crystal police station under construction. A plaque will mark the location to help find it. Sixth-graders at FAIR Middle School helped put...
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Engineering firm trying to electro shock invasive carp from Twin Cites lake

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There are efforts to reduce invasive fish populations on Twin Cities lakes by a process called "electro-shock."             "We were catching them by the buckets. Five-gallon buckets. We couldn't even count them there were so many," said Jordan Wein of WSB. Last year, it was open season on goldfish at lakes in Chaska and Robbinsdale. The former pets had been released into the water, where they multiplied and squeezed out native fish.This summer WSB is going after another invasive species -- carp. The engineering company is trolling across Normandale Lake in Bloomington, using their...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Brooklyn Park Native Spearheads Effort to Fight Human Trafficking

Stephanie Page grew up in Brooklyn Park and is on a mission to fight human trafficking with her nonprofit the Stories Foundation that she started in 2012. “We help people understand what human trafficking is, here in our community and then engage them to decrease human trafficking here,” said Page. “Then, we come alongside survivors and those most vulnerable to have restorative options for the future.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Recent high school grad, local filmmaker team up to create documentary exploring "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent Benilde-St. Margaret High School grad is on a mission to change the future for Black youth.Emani Labon, with the help of independent filmmaker Taylour Alexandria, has spent nearly the last year examining the troubling "school to prison" pipeline and how Black youth are disproportionately treated and criminalized compared to their white counterparts."We want things to change for Black students because we care so much," Labon said."In general Black kids just don't get listened to, they don't get to say their feelings, it's just, 'you're a bad kid, you got suspended,' or 'here's the police officer,'" said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

