Security Token Market Raises Capital Under Reg CF, Leverages Avalanche Blockchain to Issue Digital Security on Securitize

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity Token Market (STM) has launched a Reg CF securities offering with a unique spin. The company is issuing the forthcoming security as a digital asset leveraging the Avalanche blockchain. STM is labeling the offering the “first Web3” tokenized crowdfunding campaign. The securities offering will be managed by digital securities platform...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

