10-Year-Old Girl Saves Family From Indiana House Fire: 'She Punched Through and Broke the Glass'

By Anna Lazarus Caplan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl is being credited with helping save her siblings and grandmother after a fire tore through their apartment in Indiana early Sunday morning. Body cameras caught the dramatic rescue from a second-story apartment, where five children, ages three to 13, and their grandmother jumped from a window and into...

Lakeyshav33
3d ago

a very blessed family and much blessings to those that helped to get that family safe that's what people 🙏 ❤️ should stand for love,peace and understanding to helping one another not all this hate we are seeing today.

Tamara Huddleston
3d ago

that's a very brave and smart girl, and obviously mature beyond her years to get the babies out first

M R
1d ago

she's more proof that heroes come in all shapes and sizes 😀. thank God that everyone is safe! hope the family receives all the help they need recovering from this tragedy. and I hope the city gives her a medal

