COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Recourses has a new K-9 puppy in town. Meet Hank, the newest puppy of the SCDNR K9 Team, who was graciously donated by Backwoods Pond Labradors LLC of Edgefield, SC! The first 10 months of training will focus on environmental and socialization training, and once he is proficient in those skills he will move on to more in-depth K9 training," the department noted in a Facebook post.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO