Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago
A U.S. Marine Corps, who wants to remain anonymous, salutes veterans at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, Monday, May 31, 2021. He has been honoring… Read More

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability.

Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran” to include an individual who has served in the armed forces of the United States whose last discharge was due to a disability under conditions other than dishonorable.

“Veteran.” The term includes:

(1) An individual who served, as evidenced by the veteran’s discharge papers or separation documents, or hereafter serves in any of the following:

(i) in the armed forces of the United States, including a reserve component or National Guard, has completed their initial contractual military service obligation and their last discharge or release was under conditions other than dishonorable;

(ii) in the armed forces of the United States, including a reserve component or National Guard, has served during a period of war or armed conflict as determined by the United States Department of Defense, has completed a tour of active duty for purposes other than training, was released from that period of active duty under conditions other than dishonorable and continues to serve; [or]

(iii) in the armed forces of the United States, including a reserve component or National Guard, has completed an initial contractual military service obligation and continues to serve[.]; or

(iv) in the armed forces of the United States, including a reserve component or National Guard, whose last discharge was due to a disability and under conditions other than dishonorable.

(2) An active duty member of the armed forces of the United States who is completing a tour of active duty that is three years or more and is within 90 days of an approved discharge or release, as evidenced by documentation of the projected discharge or release from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable.

The full bill can be read online and will take effect in 60 days.

