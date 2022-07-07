ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA Production Manager Pete Barrett retiring

WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWCIA’s Production Manager, Pete Barrett, is retiring....

www.wcia.com

WCIA

From the Farm: Crop update with Curt Clapper

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — When the latest Drought Monitor map was issued Thursday morning, east-central Illinois had a distinctive shortage of moisture. The map showed a bullseye on Illinois, centered on Champaign, Douglas and Piatt Counties, and that is the worst of the flash drought that we’ve had.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

BREAKING: Large fire underway near Downtown Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire is underway in Downtown Tuscola on Saturday Evening. Witnesses tell WCIA the fire is at an old church at the corner of Wilson and Main in downtown. The building is fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown if anyone was inside at...
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County first responders hold recruitment fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country, many first responder agencies are struggling with employee shortages. Saturday, about a dozen came together in Champaign to recruit. “I have not met a single other student at the U of I or that I’ve gone high school with that wants to be a cop,” U of I […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Dumpster fire breaks out at Champaign Central High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to Champaign Central High School on Sunday to battle a fire that started in a dumpster next to the school. The fire started around 1 p.m. District employee Elizabeth Stegmaier said she was told that a group of contractors working on school renovations discovered the fire and attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers; those efforts did not succeed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Champaign, IL
Illinois Business
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Driver hits Subway in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A 2020 Ford Ranger hit the Subway building in Hoopeston at 9:09pm last night. 75 year old Larry Dunavan of Rossville turned into the parking lot hitting the east facing side of the building. He drove between the front of the building and concrete barriers in front of the door. He was ticketed […]
HOOPESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Taking responsibility in your healing at Two Roads Wellness

Two Roads Wellness Clinic has multiple convenient locations in Danville, Champaign, and Mahomet. We are dedicated to comprehensive mental health and primary care services. Our breadth of services includes individual, couple’s, family and child/adolescent counseling for a wide variety of presenting concerns, as well as community outreach services, primary care, medication management for both mental and physical health, physical therapy, nutritional support and supplementation, Genesight testing, emotional support animals, trauma-focused therapy and more. Help is just one phone call or email away.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KISS 106

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were displaced from their Charleston home early Sunday morning after it was severely damaged by a fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 631 14th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Arriving to find flames coming from the roof, they were only able to […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Remembering Jerry Schweighart: Bonnie Blair’s story

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jerry Schweighart was the City of Champaign mayor for 12 years from 1999 to 2011. He was also a police officer for 32 years and on city council for six. He died on June 30 at 84 years old.  Memories with Schweighart are flooding back for many people. Bonnie Blair, an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff: Downtown jail closing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of the county jail in downtown Urbana. The department secured funding from the Champaign County Board to move 70 inmates from the jail in 2021 with the intent of closing the facility due to safety and security concerns.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mahomet Public Library sets new state record

MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — The Mahomet Public Library set a new state record for the longest book domino chain.  Nearly 100 kids and parents worked to set up 1,651 books to complete the path on Friday morning. Kids of all ages gathered in groups with team leaders and each group set up a certain section […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in the southwest part of Champaign is closed after the pavement buckled on Tuesday. The pavement failure happened on eastbound Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The buckling stretched across the entire width of eastbound Curtis, necessitating the closure of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire Department gets upgrades

DANVILLE,Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Fire Department applied for Firehouse Subsidy Public Safety Foundation Grant for auto extraction. This week the Danville City Council authorized the department to apply for the grant. The department will be spending around $23,000 on needed equipment. Chief Don McCaster’s said the department is in desperate need of this equipment. “If […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional horse and buggy out on the road. Douglas county, specifically Arthur, is where the hub of activities are. You have the famous Yoder’s Kitchen (more on that in a minute!), crafts, and antiques, but in Central Illinois, you can also add camels, zebras, and even dinosaurs to that list too!
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Danville celebrates 28th annual Community Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Despite the Covid-19 pandemic slowing things down across central Illinois, Danville never stopped celebrating their annual Community Day. This year, they’re ringing in the 28th event. The city’s Human Relations Division and Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee both sponsor the event to give families a fun opportunity to enjoy their […]
DANVILLE, IL

