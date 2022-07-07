Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

(Credit: Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine.

Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when it unexpectedly fell, resulting in Savage’s death.

Savage had worked with the Alabama Forestry Commission for three months. State Forester Rick Oates says the agency is saddened by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

The accident remains under investigation.