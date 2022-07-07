ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdGU4_0gY9ZrSF00
(Credit: Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine.

Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when it unexpectedly fell, resulting in Savage’s death.

Savage had worked with the Alabama Forestry Commission for three months. State Forester Rick Oates says the agency is saddened by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 10

Related
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama COVID hospitalizations rise, fueled by BA.4 and BA.5 variants

COVID is making a comeback in Alabama. For the first time since the first omicron wave receded, Alabama’s hospitals reported more than 500 COVID-19 inpatients this week. That number, while still well short of some previous spikes, has steadily increased over the last two months, as the new, more contagious versions of the virus - the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain - have spread rapidly, even among vaccinated and previously infected people.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Georgia#Accident
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was killed in an accident on July 6 in Washington County. Officials say 36-year-old Brett Savage was with a crew removing a communications tower, when the tower fell and killed him. “Our...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mourners at funeral remember slain Alabama deputy as a hero

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — Mourners remembered an Alabama sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect as a hero at his funeral Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, died June 30, a day after being shot. Another deputy was shot and injured, but survived. “It’s been said a coward dies a thousand deaths; a hero, but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said at the service. Johnson, the father of two daughters, was killed ahead of his upcoming wedding, which was scheduled to be held soon in Florida, his father said.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Some Southwest Alabama counties labeled "High Risk"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has put mobile county into the high-risk category once again. According to ADPH's dashboard, in the last 7 days there is nearly a 28% positivity in tests throughout the state. We're seeing rates higher than the state average in counties in our viewing area. Mobile is at the state average, but Baldwin is showing a 30.9% positivity rate among those being tested and in Conecuh and Clarke counties it's even higher with a 37% and 40% positivity rate respectively among those tested.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy