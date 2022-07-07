ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor predicted to finish first in Big 12 football

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Media who cover the Big 12 have tabbed defending champion Baylor as the preseason favorite to win the conference football title...

WacoTrib.com

Lynge wins TriWaco Olympic title

For the first time since 2019, TriWaco went off without a hitch. After canceling the event due to COVID-19 in 2020 and being stopped due to lightning in 2021, competitors were able to complete the race despite the scorching temperatures. In the Olympic race, Morten Lynge, 49, from Houston was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Meet the Rubik’s Cube Triathlete competing in TriWaco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A professional triathlete who will be competing in TriWaco is also a master at the Rubik’s Cube. Bicycle World held a meet and greet with Simon Shi ahead of Sunday’s event. Shi is known for Rubik’s Cube challenges.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Citrano honor; Providence memory support; Lounge '93; Gas prices

George’s owner Sammy Citrano will enter the Texas Restaurant Association’s Hall of Honor. He is not catering an event. He is a new member. His son, Kyle Citrano, who serves as managing partner of the George’s location on Hewitt Drive, nominated dad for the honor. The association’s selection committee gave its blessing, and Citrano is accepting his recognition during festivities this weekend in Dallas.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Owner of Waco So-Cal Speed Shop hopes to bring car community together

Growing up in the car mecca of Detroit, David Rhoten was raised to build and race cars. He began building and modifying cars growing up, and started racing when he was 18. Twelve years ago, he built a garage in Hewitt so he could work on personal projects and help out friends with their car modifications. In March, he opened So-Cal Speed Shop, located across from Magnolia Market at the Silos, to create a cashflow and brand to support his efforts building and modifying race cars.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rare amoeba likelihood increases in heat, drought conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may feel like taking a dive this summer, but health officials are reiterating a warning about a rare-but-deadly amoeba lurking in Texas waters. Though cases are few-and-far between people are asked should still consider some swimming alternatives. “It is very rare, we’ve had less than...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Water Parks

CENTRAL TEXAS (Fox 44) – There’s no better way to cool off from the Texas heat than in the water. There are many water parks across Central Texas. FOX 44 visited Hawaiian Falls in Waco and Summer Fun in Belton. Summer Fun and Hawaiian Falls are open for the season and ready for families to […]
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Waco project pushes for greater downtown accessibility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Maggie McCarthy remembers pushing her now-deceased husband around in his wheelchair. Walks with him made her realize that not everything is possible for those operating a wheelchair by themselves. “You experience the city in a much different way when you’re pushing a wheelchair,” she said....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.7.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse at 2501 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 65 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, there were lots of problems here. The tofu and mushrooms were sitting on...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco orders water rationing for lawns as Lake Waco level drops

Waco residents must soon cut back watering their lawns to twice a week, with daytime watering prohibited, as a prolonged drought has left Lake Waco 7 feet low, city officials announced Friday. Given the low lake levels, the city is skipping over Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Margarita & Salsa Festival ends after 24-year Waco run

The long-running Margarita & Salsa Festival, which brought country acts to Waco in August for 24 years, is no longer running. Extraco Events Center CEO and President Wes Allison said the absence of the festival on next month’s calendar is no mistake. The festival, last held in 2019, is not coming back.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco mandatory watering restrictions to begin July 13

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses to conserve available water supply set to begin July 13. The decision is in accordance with the Drought Contingency Plan due to the advanced stages of drought in the region and Lake Waco water levels continuing to decline.
WACO, TX
KCEN

How to save the foundation of your home in this drought

TEMPLE, Texas — Home foundation experts are warning homeowners to check their foundation in this drought. They say any kind of extreme weather can compromise the foundation of a home, and the best way to spot if your foundation is damaged is by evaluating the perimeters. Check to see...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

New grocery store with a Mexican flavor opens on Waco Drive

An oasis of color, lively music and pleasing aromas has arrived on Waco Drive embodied in La Michoacana Meat Market, a Hispanic-centric grocery chain with 200 locations. Its opening follows by seven months the unveiling of Poco Loco Supermercado at 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard, in a 37,000-square-foot building that underwent major remodeling.
WACO, TX
