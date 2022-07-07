Baylor predicted to finish first in Big 12 football

Growing up in the car mecca of Detroit, David Rhoten was raised to build and race cars. He began building and modifying cars growing up, and started racing when he was 18. Twelve years ago, he built a garage in Hewitt so he could work on personal projects and help out friends with their car modifications. In March, he opened So-Cal Speed Shop, located across from Magnolia Market at the Silos, to create a cashflow and brand to support his efforts building and modifying race cars.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO