Squeegee worker Tirell Johnson walked 20 minutes from East Baltimore to the corner of Mount Royal and North avenues in Bolton Hill with a bottle of Windex and a squeegee tool with a ripped sponge in hand. He planned to earn his Friday cash the way he always did — cleaning windshields. Only today was different. Drivers seemed more hesitant to let him wash their windows. By noon, he had earned ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO