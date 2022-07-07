ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Drug company AbbVie used Trump tax law to shield profits, Senate report finds

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MNX0_0gY9ZNPn00
Tweet

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie generates almost all of its sales in the United States but has allegedly exploited former President Trump’s tax law to shield much of its sales from taxes, according to an interim report released Thursday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.

The report details how loopholes in the 2017 tax law have allowed AbbVie, a large multinational corporation headquartered in the U.S., to substantially shrink its tax burden and stash profits overseas to avoid paying taxes on prescription drug sales.

The report comes as Democrats are looking to roll back those changes and remove incentives for corporations to use overseas tax shelters.

“It is imperative that Congress enact needed international tax reforms that would close loopholes that allow drug companies like AbbVie to stash their profits in tax havens,” committee staff wrote in the report.

AbbVie makes the arthritis drug Humira, which has been the best-selling drug in the world for several years. Over the last four years, AbbVie has sold $62 billion worth of Humira in the United States.

According to the report, AbbVie generated over $56 billion in worldwide sales in 2021, with over 77 percent made to American consumers, yet just 1 percent of AbbVie’s income was reported in the U.S. for tax purposes.

The company was allegedly able to accomplish this by taking advantage of Trump’s tax law, which changed how companies calculate their tax bills on profits generated internationally.

“While Big Pharma’s game playing to avoid paying taxes is no secret, the scope of AbbVie’s tax avoidance is eye popping,” Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement. “It’s critical that Congress takes steps to fix this broken system, so nurses and firefighters aren’t paying higher tax rates than Big Pharma.”

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the report, AbbVie holds its intellectual property like patents and trademarks in a Bermuda-based subsidiary with no employees or other major operations. The company manufactures the drug substance for Humira at a branch in Puerto Rico, fills syringes, and then sells those syringes to AbbVie in the U.S.

This tactic means the subsidiary is effectively a tax resident in Puerto Rico, and the associated income from sales to AbbVie’s U.S. operations are reported on a Puerto Rico tax return. This means income from Humira is taxed at a much lower rate than if the company was based in the U.S., because of the 2017 tax law.

AbbVie paid an effective tax rate of about 8.7 percent in 2018 after the law took effect; it was more than double that amount in 2017. AbbVie estimates its tax rate in 2021 will be 12.5 percent.

The report’s authors noted the tax law made it easier for large corporations to use subsidiaries in offshore tax havens to pay tax rates that “are a fraction of that paid by the average working American family.”

The report indicated the committee is working on a broader investigation into the effects of the tax law on pharmaceutical companies’ profits. Wyden has demanded similar documents from two other drugmakers, Merck and Abbott.

“To date, other entities contacted by the Committee, including Merck & Co. and Abbott Laboratories, have refused to substantively cooperate,” the report stated. “However, the Committee intends to continue its investigations in order to provide Congress and the public with a complete understanding of the effects of the 2017 Republican tax law on the pharmaceutical industry.”

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Law#Tax Shelters#Democrats#Congress#Humira#American
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

How Congress Can Preempt the Most Dangerous Possible Ruling of the Next Supreme Court Term

In a one-line order last week, the Supreme Court planted a ticking time bomb that now threatens American democracy. The court agreed to hear a case in which North Carolina legislative leaders argue that state legislatures should be free to regulate congressional elections without any constraints from other state actors. If adopted, this position would revive the Republican gerrymander of North Carolina’s congressional districts, which a state court struck down on state constitutional grounds. In other cases, this position would mean that state legislatures could subvert congressional elections without pushback from governors, state courts, or even state electorates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
24/7 Wall St.

Who Spends the Most Lobbying the US Government

U.S. lobbyists raked in a record $3.7 billion in revenue last year from companies, labor unions, and special-interest groups, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics. This 6% growth compared to 2020 came after a tepid increase in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several spending packages have been introduced in 2021, including a […]
LABOR ISSUES
TheDailyBeast

Justice Dept. Sues Arizona Over Voting Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona over a state law requiring voters to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections. The new law, which also affects voting by mail in any federal election, “turns the clock back on progress” and constitutes a “textbook violation” of federal law—specifically, the National Voter Registration Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to DOJ. In March, when the when the law was passed, Arizona Republicans contended that it would prevent voter fraud. Rep. Paul Gosar (R) called the lawsuit “frivolous,” saying on Tuesday that “showing your ID to vote is easy, common and necessary.” The suit recalls a similar episode in Arizona in 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 2005 law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Senate clears procedural hurdle for gun control legislation

The Senate on Tuesday night cleared a procedural vote to move forward with gun control legislation, following weeks of negotiations. The deal has had the backing of a group of bipartisan senators, including the 10 Republicans it would need to pass. Top Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said they're aiming to pass the bill this week, and the Senate will stay in town until it's done. If it passes both chambers of Congress, the legislation would be the first major gun reform legislation in decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
money.com

Social Security Recipients Could Get a Massive 11% Raise Next Year

Surging inflation could lead to the biggest boost to monthly Social Security benefits since 1981. The 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, would be 10.8% if inflation continues at its current pace, according to a new prediction from the non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). Each year...
BUSINESS
Complex

Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Major Drug Distributors in Lawsuit Over Opioid Addiction Crisis

A judge has ruled in favor of three U.S. drug distributors in a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. A federal judge made the ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. on Monday. Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge David Faber argued in his ruling in the West Virginia-focused suit that there is “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

The Supreme Court’s battle with the executive branch

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch. Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Hill

The Hill

628K+
Followers
74K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy