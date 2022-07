The Chicago Blackhawks did it. After weeks of speculation that star forward Alex DeBrincat would be traded, the Blackhawks dealt him to the Ottawa Senators for three draft picks: the seventh-overall pick and a second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The move came together hours before the NHL Draft was expected to start on July 7. There is no sense in mincing words about this trade other than it was an epic fail by general manager Kyle Davidson. Here’s how the trade breaks down for Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO