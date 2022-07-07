ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County Administrative Officer Resigns

By Nic Peterson
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Administrative officer Christa Von Latta has announced her resignation effective January 1st, 2023. While on administrative leave, she will be working with the Board of Supervisors and County staff to facilitate a smooth transition...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

New Emergency Zones Carved Out In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – If an emergency, like the Electra Fire, forces evacuations, Calaveras County has a new tool to show what evacuations are taking place and afterward get residents back into their homes smoothly. The county has implemented a New Evacuation Management Plan called “Zonehaven.” It works by...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

One Covid Death In Calaveras, 212 New Cases In Tuolumne

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. There are 66 new lab-confirmed cases from June 29th to July 5th. The number of cases is up from 83 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 24 active cases, last week there were 38 active cases. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Containment Reaches 85%; All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:15 p.m. Cal Fire says that the Electra Fire is now 85% contained. Fire crews are working amid hot and dry conditions to maintain control lines while continuing to suppress the fire, which has covered approximately 4,478 acres. 7:58 p.m. Firefighters inched closer to fully containing the Electra Fire with containment bumped up to 80%. There was no change in the total acreage burned. Cal Fire said more than 430 structures remain threatened. 4:00 p.m. Cal Fire announced Saturday afternoon that all mandatory evacuations in Amador and...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working in the area for another hour. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Electra Fire Burns in Neighboring Communities

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Electra Fire, located in Amador and Calaveras Counties, started on the 4th of July this week and is now well into day 4 of burning. The current size, as reported by CalFire , is 4,272 acres. The fire is 40% contained and full containment is expected by July 18, 2022. No structures have been destroyed, however 1,217 structures are threatened. One injury is being reported to a first responder. Evacuations are currently in place in both Amador and Calaveras Counties.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

New US attorney sworn in for Eastern District of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The new United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, Phillip A. Talbert, was sworn in on Thursday. Talbert will oversee California’s largest federal district geographically. The district is comprised of 34 counties and over 8 million residents. Though he was appointed in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Electra Fire Containment Climbs, Public’s Help Sought

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire is turning to the public for help to determine the possible cause of the Electra Fire. This morning, an alert was issued for witnesses to come forward. CAL Fire is asking that anyone who was on Electra Road when the flames broke out at around 3:44 p.m. on July 4th to call the tip line at 1-800-468-4408 with any relevant information. A further update on the fire can be viewed below.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire In Paloma Quickly Handled

Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources quickly stopped the forward rate of spread for a vegetation fire in the Paloma area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire dubbed it the “Gwin Fire.” The flames broke out in some grass, moving at a moderate rate of spread, near Gwin Mine and Paloma roads , north of Highway 26 at around 4:30 p.m. Within about 15 minutes of arriving on scene, the fires forward rate of spread was stopped at an estimate quarter acre.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Men Arrested For Being In Restricted Electra Fire Areas

Amador County, CA — The two male subjects were found to be within the Electra Fire’s evacuation zones unlawfully and were handcuffed. The blaze ignited along Electra Road near Highway 49 west of Jackson in Amador County and near the Calaveras County line on Monday. Amador County Sheriff’s officials detailed that these were separate incidents, both taking place yesterday. The first arrest was made just before noon when the CHP reported a vehicle that continued past the roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in Jackson. The officer alerted deputies who headed to the area and located the vehicle and driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, near Butte Mountain Road and Shirley Road.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cavanah, Dorothy

Dorothy G. Cavanah born January 1, 1919 in Spokane, Washington passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/05/2022. Age: 103. Residence: Mi Wuk Village, CA.
SONORA, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

