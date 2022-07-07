ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

James Caan, "The Godfather" star and native New Yorker, dies at 82

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTu70_0gY9XbeH00

James Caan dies at 82 03:02

NEW YORK -- Bronx-born actor James Caan has died. He was 82.

Caan had memorable roles, including his Oscar-nominated turn as the mobster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather." Many also remember him from "Elf" and dozens of films in between, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," a statement on Twitter said.

Caan, who went by Jimmy, was born in the Bronx in 1940 and grew up in Sunnyside, Queens. In college, he played football at Michigan State, but left to attend Hofstra University, where he caught the acting bug.

In a 2021 interview with CBS Sunday Morning , Caan said it all started with an audition at an acting school on the East Side.

"I went to the Neighborhood Playhouse and I got accepted there. They took me right away. I was supposed to have three interviews. I only had one," Caan said.

"He gave us decade after decade of work that was seemingly effortless, but was always rooted in his rigorous training. And he was a complex artist with hidden depth, an unforgettable presence. I think that was very, very clear in his performances," said Pamela Moller Kareman, executive director of the Neighborhood Playhouse.

Caan went on to book a string of film and TV appearances in the 1960s, appearing on the western "El Dorado" alongside legend John Wayne and then in 1971 as a dying football star in "Brian's Song."

Eventually, Caan landed a role he could not refuse. Playing the hot-headed mobster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" was the role of a lifetime. The performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In a case of art imitating life, or vice versa, Caan appeared at several high-profile mafia trials, including in 1985 when he showed up to a New York City courtroom to support his mob-affiliated friends.

In the 1980s, stardom took its toll. Caan admitted he was addicted to drugs and fell into a depression.

His career resurged in the '90s and beyond, when he played a novelist held captive in "Misery" and Will Ferrell's absentee father in the Christmas movie "Elf."

In real life, Caan was a father of five. He was married and divorced four times. Caan's son, Scott, talked him into a guest role on his hit TV show "Hawaii Five-0."

In 2021, Caan told CBS he had no intentions of slowing down.

"I can't take it easy. To me, I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I'm working, and I get a lotta laughs and I get a lot of respect too, sometimes," Caan said.

Caan's cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
City
Sunnyside, NY
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
James Caan
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Larry Storch, star of sitcom F Troop, dies at 99

Larry Storch, best known as bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. The news of Storch's death, coming only six months before his 100th birthday, was announced on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post reads. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorker#Hofstra University
Los Angeles Times

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Emotional Josh Duhamel Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Co-Star James Caan: 'One of the Kindest, Coolest People'

Josh Duhamel took to social media on Thursday to share an emotional remembrance of his former Las Vegas co-star James Caan, who died Wednesday at the age of 82. In an Instagram story, Duhamel — fighting back tears — shared, “I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.” (Watch the video here.)
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79

"The Sopranos" star Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico has died at 79, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. "It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the statement began.
BROOKLYN, NY
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy