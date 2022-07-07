ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MetroBus delays loom as transit system faces negotiations with workers union

ST. LOUIS — MetroBus riders experienced long delays Thursday that the transit system said were due to “organized work action” amid ongoing contract negotiations. On social media, Metro warned passengers of delays of up to 30 minutes, citing contract negotiations with their partners at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 and "organized...

