Conshohocken, PA

For Sale | 334 West 6th Avenue | Conshohocken | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 334 West 6th Avenue in Conshohocken. There is an open house on Sunday July 10th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Now is your chance to own this magnificent 3-bedroom, 2 full,...

morethanthecurve.com

aroundambler.com

New restaurant proposed for former Friendly’s in Fort Washington

The owners of Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken, who also owns Mercedes-Benz at Fort Washington, are seeking to open a restaurant at 325 Pennsylvania Avenue in Fort Washington (Upper Dublin Township). The property was most recently a Friendly’s, which closed a few years ago. The new restaurant will be named The Fort.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 234 East 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 234 East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Check out this beautiful twin located in sought-after Conshohocken! You're welcomed by a cozy front porch before you walk into the large living room, which is open to the dining room. Original hardwood floors and wood columns offer warmth and character to this home. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and 42" honey maple cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a fully updated bath with a stall shower and exit door to the rear yard. There's a spacious fenced-in rear yard for all your entertaining needs, along with a shed in the back for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms with great natural light, and a new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay-style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this is located in the Colonial School District.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Modern Traditional Row House in Grad Hospital

This house speaks the language of the traditional South Philly row house up front, but behind that facade you will find a totally modern dwelling with loads of outdoor space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. As you can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

New drone video of Conshohocken and West Conshohocken

Paul Pizzi Aerial Videography recently posted this drone video of Conshohocken and West Conshohocken. One thing we noticed, is the rooftop space on top of AmerisourceBergen’s corporate headquarters. This is the first time we got a glimpse of the grassy area.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Deep Roots Grow Supply to close store in Conshohocken

Deep Roots Grow Supply, which opened at 306 West 6th Avenue in January of 2018, announced on July 8th that the store is closing at the end of the month. The store that took over the space of a former auto parts business, sold supplies and equipment for indoor gardens.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

New Commercial Leasees Push KOP Town Center to Nearly 100 Percent Occupancy

The King of Prussia Town Center has reached almost full occupancy; its ability to survive the pandemic included its outdoor setting. The five owner-operators of recently leased storefronts at the KOP Town Center may consider themselves lucky to get under the wire. The retail-dining site off N. Gulph Road is nearing 100 percent occupancy, with only two storefronts currently vacant. Natalie Kostelni unlocked the details for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PhillyBite

Mediterranean Fare at Blue Fig Garden in Cherry Hill Mall

Philadelphia, PA - The Blue Fig Garden Mediterranean Kitchen. ; is a quick stop in Cherry Hill Mall for a nice meal. This restaurant is owned by the same group that owns Big Fig Cafe in Moorestown and the menu is Mediterranean prepared with fresh ingredients and without preservatives or trans fats.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Opens In Bucks

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Shake Shack Is Coming to Springfield PA

The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, and it's coming to a shopping center near you. Shake Shack has over 200 locations in 10 countries, including 20 in the U.S., and has plans to double its base by 2020. The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village. But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer. At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways. This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. “Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said. And...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
6abc Action News

Check out these hidden spots in Philadelphia (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The secret's out on these top-secret Philadelphia spots! Well, now it is - thanks to us. 1 Tippling Place is a quirky neighborhood bar near the busy corner of 20th and Chestnut in Center City. If you're wondering 'how on Earth you missed it'...you're not alone! (I've walked by it several times myself because the sign is really easy to miss, but that's kind of the point!) The walls are covered with decor like zebra heads, and cozy furniture with crazy patterns to sip the night away on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: 7-ELEVEN DEMOLISHED

Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
TOMS RIVER, NJ

