Nebraska Republican Mike Flood to take House seat on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican state Sen. Mike Flood will officially join the U.S. House on Tuesday when he’s sworn in to fill the seat of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will take his oath of office at the U.S. Capitol.
Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller communities.Fortenberry, Flood trade jabs in Nebraska congressional race
Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty of charges that he lied to federal investigators about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire. Flood will hold the seat until at least January. He’ll face Pansing Brooks again in November.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
