Local artists have created some wonderful work that celebrates the outdoor community treasure right here in our backyard, the Wildcat Creek. The public is invited to the Anna and Harlan Hubbard Gallery in the Frankfort Community Public Library to experience these beautiful works. These pieces are entries in the 2022 Wildcat Creek Art Contest. They are currently on public display and will remain up through July 30.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO