Conway crash sends 1 to hospital
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway-bound traffic was stopped Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle, according to a post from the department.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lanes remained closed, as of 5 p.m.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
