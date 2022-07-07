Conway crash sends 1 to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway-bound traffic was stopped Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle, according to a post from the department.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lanes remained closed, as of 5 p.m.

